Monoprice unveils new PowerCache batteries with up to 1,000 W of output

From pv magazine global

Monoprice has announced a new series of portable batteries. The PowerCache storage systems can be charged via solar panels, wall outlets, and standard 12 V accessory outlets in cars.

“PowerCache Power Stations are UL-certified to meet the industry’s strictest safety standards and feature multiple built-in safety features, including overload and short-circuit protection,” the company said in a statement. “With proper use, the PowerCache 300 Lithium, 600 Lithium, and 1000 Lithium are designed to provide years of safe, reliable operation.”

The three products, with capacities of 293 Wh, 642 Wh, and 1,075 Wh, have power outputs of 300 W, 600 W, and 1,000 W, respectively. They all use lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. “Independent AC and DC supply circuits power a versatile array of port options, including pure sine wave 120-volt AC, USB-C PD, USB-A, 12V Car Port, and multiple DC outputs – all of which can be operated simultaneously,” the company said. The small model is priced at $199.99, the medium at $399.99, and the largest at $799.99, each backed by a two-year product warranty from the manufacturer.