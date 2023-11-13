Monoprice unveils new PowerCache batteries with up to 1,000 W of output

Monoprice has announced a new series of portable batteries. The PowerCache storage systems can be charged via solar panels, wall outlets, and standard 12 V accessory outlets in cars.
“PowerCache Power Stations are UL-certified to meet the industry’s strictest safety standards and feature multiple built-in safety features, including overload and short-circuit protection,” the company said in a statement. “With proper use, the PowerCache 300 Lithium, 600 Lithium, and 1000 Lithium are designed to provide years of safe, reliable operation.”
The three products, with capacities of 293 Wh, 642 Wh, and 1,075 Wh, have power outputs of 300 W, 600 W, and 1,000 W, respectively. They all use lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries.
“Independent AC and DC supply circuits power a versatile array of port options, including pure sine wave 120-volt AC, USB-C PD, USB-A, 12V Car Port, and multiple DC outputs – all of which can be operated simultaneously,” the company said.
The small model is priced at $199.99, the medium at $399.99, and the largest at $799.99, each backed by a two-year product warranty from the manufacturer.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
pv magazine USA offers daily updates of the latest photovoltaics news. We also offer comprehensive global coverage of the most important solar markets worldwide. Select one or more editions for targeted, up to date information delivered straight to your inbox.
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.