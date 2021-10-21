Sunrise brief: Calculating the economic lift offered by community solar

Lake Region Electric Cooperative in Pelican Rapids, Minn., is among the many co-ops that have developed community solar projects.

Calculating the value of a community solar program. Researchers analyzed the economic benefit of adding 30 5 MW community solar installations to Michigan’s grid annually for six years.

Polysilicon’s upward price ride is not over, analyst says. Prices could top $41/kg through 2021 and stabilize in the second quarter as springtime temperatures ease power demand constraints across China.

SolarEdge launches residential battery and inverter. The DC-coupled battery has 94.5% round-trip efficiency and the inverter offers up to 11.4 kW power and 10.3 kW backup power.

RFP alert: Hawaiian Electric seeks up to 95 MW of capacity. Storage paired with solar must support the net nameplate capacity for at least four hours and support 365 full charge/discharge cycles each year.

A solar array is headed to a New York landfill. New Energy Equity closed on a 7 MW solar array at a former landfill, the latest in a national trend.

People on the Move: Sunnova Energy, ComEd, Connecticut Green Bank, and more.

El Paso Electric looks to hydrogen. Plans call for converting the utility’s newest generating unit from all natural gas to a blend of up to 30% hydrogen.

Fast charging battery startup to launch R&D hub. StoreDot aims to commercialize its battery products by 2024.

Highway-side solar could produce 36 TWh annually. A collaboration between universities, nonprofits, and a geospatial mapper led to development of a highway solar evaluation tool.