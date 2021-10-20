SolarEdge launches residential battery and inverter

SolarEdge Technologies announced its North American launch of two products: its Energy Bank battery and Energy Hub inverter.
SolarEdge said the DC-coupled residential energy storage battery provides 9.7 kWh of backup power. It can be connected in parallel with eight additional batteries, delivering up to 87 kWh of backup capacity. It has a round-trip efficiency of 94.5%, said the company. It said its DC-coupled technology requires one power conversion, rather than the three conversions that are needed with AC-coupled technology.
The battery is able to be charged while simultaneously exporting power to the grid for utility bill credits, a capability which the company said is exclusive to its technology.
The Energy Hub inverter ranges from 7.6kW to 11.4kW PV power and 10.3 kW backup power, with 200% DC oversizing to deliver higher energy yield for the home. The company said the backup power inverters simplify installations by reducing the need for main panel upgrades.
The devices can be connected wirelessly, and can link up with the SolarEdge Home EV charger. The equipment can be monitored and managed from the company’s mobile app. The software helps prioritize loads based on homeowner preferences, and applies algorithms that aid economical decisions, while accounting for external factors like weather events.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
In the long run it might make more sense for this ‘house battery’ to be larger, portable and multi-use. Solution: Get a 2nd EV with a V2G (or V2H) option.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.