Fast charging battery startup to launch research and development hub in California

StoreDot, an Israeli Lithium-ion battery startup focused on extreme fast charging (XFC) battery cells, has announced that it is is opening a research and development (R&D) innovation hub in California, marking the company’s first expansion into the U.S.

According to StoreDot, employees at the innovation hub will work alongside StoreDot’s Israel-based R&D headquarters, with the goal of enabling mass production of the company’s XFC automotive battery technologies by 2024. It will also commence research into next-generation extreme energy density (XED) solid-state capabilities and materials, with the aim of scaling-up these advanced technologies for mass production by 2028.

“Our new US team will work in tandem with our rapidly expanding global network bringing new skills and ideas in order that we can execute our clear technology roadmap, enabling automotive manufacturers to develop vehicles that overcome range and charging anxiety,” said StoreDot CEO, Dr. Doron Myersdorf.

In January, StoreDot released the first production batch of its XFC sample cells, which were used to demonstrate the full charge of a two-wheeled EV in five minutes. This breakthrough was made possible by replacing the graphite in the battery cell’s anode with metalloid nano-particles.

StoreDot said its battery chemistry breakthrough drastically improves battery safety, cycle life and swelling.

In September, StoreDot revealed another of its fast charging cells: a Lithium-ion silicon-dominant 4680 cylindrical cell prototype. The company shares that this specific cell can be fully charged in 10 minutes.

The 4680 form factor has emerged as the preferred format among EV manufacturers. StoreDot targeted that format for innovation, as it gives the company technical and commercial flexibility to integrate with various Electric Vehicle OEMs.

Once the California innovation hub is open and operational, it will assist StoreDot’s other facilities in ensuring that both the XFC metalloid pouch battery product and the Lithium-ion silicon-dominant 4680 cylindrical cell are ready to be produced at scale by 2024.