Biden cabinet members meet with EV infrastructure CEOs

National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, senior staff from the National Economic Council, the Council on Environmental Quality, and Department of Transportation, held a virtual meeting March 2 with CEOs from electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure companies to discuss shared priorities on the climate crisis and economic recovery under the Biden administration’s vision to build back better.

The meeting builds on an Executive Order President Joe Biden signed in late February directing a review of the supply chain shortages that have hampered parts of American industry, including advanced batteries, like those used in EVs.

The order also launches a year-long review of the industry basis for six parts of the American economy. The reviews are intended to identify policy goals to fortify domestic supply chains and start implementing those recommendations.

During the March 2 meeting, McCarthy focused on the administration’s goals to make the right investments to strengthen domestic supply chains, bolster U.S. manufacturing, create union jobs in sectors that support vehicle electrification, and deploy more than 500,000 EV chargers nationwide.

According to a White House readout of the meeting, the CEOs agreed that collaboration across government, the automotive industry, and other EV-involved sectors will be critical if the U.S. is to lead the world in the clean energy revolution.

Outside of Federal intervention, companies and associations across the cleantech space have called on the need for a resilient American supply chain, although their efforts have been as focused on a stand against forced labor as on supply chain disruptions and resiliency.