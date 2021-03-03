Biden cabinet members meet with EV infrastructure CEOs

National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, senior staff from the National Economic Council, the Council on Environmental Quality, and Department of Transportation, held a virtual meeting March 2 with CEOs from electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure companies to discuss shared priorities on the climate crisis and economic recovery under the Biden administration’s vision to build back better.
The meeting builds on an Executive Order President Joe Biden signed in late February directing a review of the supply chain shortages that have hampered parts of American industry, including advanced batteries, like those used in EVs.
The order also launches a year-long review of the industry basis for six parts of the American economy. The reviews are intended to identify policy goals to fortify domestic supply chains and start implementing those recommendations.
During the March 2 meeting, McCarthy focused on the administration’s goals to make the right investments to strengthen domestic supply chains, bolster U.S. manufacturing, create union jobs in sectors that support vehicle electrification, and deploy more than 500,000 EV chargers nationwide.
According to a White House readout of the meeting, the CEOs agreed that collaboration across government, the automotive industry, and other EV-involved sectors will be critical if the U.S. is to lead the world in the clean energy revolution.
Outside of Federal intervention, companies and associations across the cleantech space have called on the need for a resilient American supply chain, although their efforts have been as focused on a stand against forced labor as on supply chain disruptions and resiliency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.