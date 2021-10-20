People on the Move: Sunnova Energy, ComEd, Connecticut Green Bank, and more

Sunnova Energy International named Mary Yang as an independent Class III director of the company’s Board of Directors. She has more than 25 years of experience in technology through a career focused on advising companies on strategic investments, alliance opportunities, and global M&A activity. Yang currently serves as SVP and chief strategy officer of Ciena Corp., a networking systems, services, and software company. Prior to joining Ciena, she served as VP of corporate development /business development at NIO Inc., an electric vehicle design and development firm.

ComEd named Gil C. Quiniones as CEO, effective Nov. 15. Quiniones has served as president and CEO of the New York Power Authority for the past 10 years, and will report to Calvin Butler, CEO of Exelon Utilities, who also has served as interim CEO of ComEd since Oct. 1. Prior to his role at NYPA, he spent four years at the New York City Economic Development Corp., where he served as SVP and the principal energy advisor to Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg. He also worked for 13 years at the Consolidated Edison Company of New York.

The Connecticut Green Bank named Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick to its Board of Directors. Hoydick has been mayor since 2017, after serving in the State House of Representatives starting in 2010. She was a ranking member of the Energy and Technology Committee while in the House, and held roles on the Banks, Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committees. Hoydick also serves as the chairman of the Greater Bridgeport and Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the vice chair of the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments.

