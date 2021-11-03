Sunrise brief: Cases are being made today on solar import tariffs

Investing in the long-term health of the U.S. solar industry. Our guest columnist writes that extending section 201 tariffs and increasing the quota on imported cells is in the long-term best interest of downstream participants.SEIA calls for an end to

Section 201 tariffs on solar imports. The industry trade group submitted a brief in advance of a November 3 hearing on the effectiveness of the Trump-era Section 201 tariffs.

Supply chain and trade woes blamed as a solar + storage project is scrapped. ENGIE NA blamed interconnection costs along with global supply chain and production issues, and tariff and trade disputes.

NEXTracker reaches 50 GW of tracker shipments. The milestone includes 20 GW of sales for TrueCapture.

Rural Alaskan solar microgrid is powered by SolarEdge. The 576 kW project is 30 miles north of the Arctic Circle and helps a local non-profit utility cut its diesel fuel use.

OMERS enters distributed solar space with Navisun deal. In its fourth renewables deal of the year, the Canada-based pension fund vehicle bought Navisun.

Alliant Energy outlines plans for solar expansion in Iowa. The project will be developed by units of NextEra Energy Resources near Cedar Rapids and could enter service in late 2024.