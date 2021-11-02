NEXTracker reaches 50 Gigawatts of tracker shipments

NEXTracker said that it has surpassed 50 GW in total global tracker shipments, a capacity equivalent to the peak electricity demand of California. The company is the first solar tracker hardware and software provider to reach this benchmark.

The company credits the sales feat to its internal focus on improving financial returns for owners of solar projects.

The company also recognized the success of its TrueCapture smart control software, announcing that the product has sold more than 20 GW across more than 150 projects. The solution helps utility-scale solar power plants mitigate drops in power output triggered by cloud cover or neighboring panels casting a shadow.

In August, Arevon Energy and NEXTracker came to a deal for NEXTracker to provide its technologies for an upcoming seven-project, 1.5 GW portfolio of projects in Indiana and Nevada. All are expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

Nextracker said it will supply NX Horizon smart solar trackers with TrueCapture and NX Navigator software and control systems. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Indiana will host five of the solar power plants: Elliott (200 MW), Gibson (280 MW), Ratts 1 and Ratts 2 (both 150 MW), and Posey (300 MW). The 250 MW Citadel project will be located outside of Reno, Nevada, and the 232 MW Townsite plant will be in Boulder City, Nevada.