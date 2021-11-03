People on the Move: ESIG, Altus Power, 6k, and more

Energy Systems Integration Group named Julia Matevosyan as chief engineer. She joins ESIG with more than 20 years of experience in the power industry. Previously, Matevosyan was the lead planning engineer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. She has been involved with ESIG for many years, and currently leads the group’s High Share of Inverter-Based Generation Task Force and is co-chair of its Offerings Committee. She also is a participant in the research agenda with the founding system operators of the Global Power System Transformation consortium.

Altus Power named Steve D’Agostino to the new position of head of analytics where he will drive the design of modeling software and add to the company’s analytics platform. He began his career at Credit Suisse, where he modeled and structured securitized transactions. After a similar role at Chase Securities, he went on to head the technology and analytics efforts for the Global Structured Credit Products group at Credit Suisse and then at Merrill Lynch. Most recently, he worked at JVB Financial Group.

Cleantech PR and marketing agency Antenna Group named Cassandra Sweet as VP of cleantech. Sweet spent more than a decade at the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones as a senior energy reporter and editor. She also had leadership roles at Mission Control Communications and Technica Communications.

Energy storage materials provider 6K named Gary Hall as CFO. He has more than 20 years of experience leading finance and operational teams and will report to CEO, Dr. Aaron Bent. Prior to joining 6K, Hall was CFO of Casa Systems. Earlier, he was the CFO of eCopy and also was the controller and then CFO of MatrixOne, a product life-cycle management software company. Hall is a CPA and also worked at Deloitte.

Sponsored: Renewable Energy Attorney, New York, New York

As Renewable Energy Attorney you will join our clients forward focused legal group to assist in contract review for EPC, O&M, and Development contracts within Wind and Solar.

You will work with the Senior legal team in Development and Operations to analyze and negotiate projects under development, in construction, and in operation including operation and maintenance agreements, engineering, procurement, and construction agreements, and other project contracts. You’ll also be support legal research and project management activities.

Requirements:

2-3 years experience

Bachelor’s degree in a law related field

Strong understanding of Renewable Energy contracts

More information is available here.

