Pine Gate Renewables to install Utah’s first standalone storage system

Pine Gate Renewables said it has been selected to build a standalone energy storage system for Logan City Light & Power (LL&P), in Logan, Utah.
Blue Ridge Power, an engineering, procurement, and construction company that houses Pine Gate’s former EPC operations, will conduct the engineering, procurement and construction for the project. The project is planned to be operational by late 2022, and the installation is expected to be the first of its kind in Utah upon completion.
The battery system will be comprised of the Eos Znyth Gen 2.3 battery and Nikola Power’s Intellect Plus Energy Management System (EMS), providing 0.125 MW/0.5 MWh of backup energy for the grid. The system will be integrated with the city’s System Operational Control Center, which monitors the municipal electricity distribution system, power plants, power contracts, and call center.
The battery is composed of non-toxic and recyclable components. It has been designed to operate within the wide range of changing seasonal temperatures and elevation in northern Utah.
The primary functions of the system are reducing demand charges, backing up critical loads, and supplying grid services for reliability. The community served by Logan City Light & Power, a municipal utility, includes roughly 18,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers, including Utah State University.
Earlier this year, Pine Gate completed its first storage solution in the Carolinas, the 6.9 MW/10 MWh Grissom solar and storage installation Northeast of Raleigh, North Carolina. The company currently has more 12 GWh of storage in development as stand-alone or co-located with solar projects across the country.
