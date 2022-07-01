Sunrise brief: Customs detains solar module shipment under UFLPA

ROTH: Customs detains solar module shipment under UFLPA Customs and Border Patrol has detained a large shipment of quartzite, the raw material for making polysilicon, from an unnamed Tier 1 solar module supplier.

Three million U.S. jobs are dedicated to decarbonizing energy Energy job growth outpaced the greater job market in 2021, and jobs in the solar industry grew by 5.4%, the most among technologies.

War pushes Ukraine to deploy solar New small-capacity solar power plants are being developed in Ukraine to avoid blackouts, which is helping businesses to stay afloat amid dire economic conditions.

Alkaline batteries power off-grid home in Navajo Nation The home chosen for the first demonstration system can use its solar system when the sun is shining and the charged battery when it’s not, even when temperatures spike well over 100 F.

Solar FlexRack chosen for Arizona Community Solar project The 15 MW Raptor Ridge solar array features 35,500 bifacial modules housed on Solar FlexRack single-axis trackers.