Alliant Energy outlines plans for solar expansion in Iowa

An a filing with Iowa regulators, Alliant Energy said it plans to move ahead on the first part of a planned 400 MW solar energy expansion.

In the filing, Alliant said it plans to acquire 200 MW of solar energy and 75 MW of battery energy storage from Phase I and II of the Duane Arnold Solar Project. The project will be developed by units of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC in Linn County near Cedar Rapids.

A decision from Iowa regulators is anticipated in the second half of 2022. If approved, the capacity could enter service at the end of 2024. Alliant said it plans to own and operate both projects.

The projects are planned to repurpose a portion of the land and infrastructure at the former Duane Arnold nuclear energy facility. Existing transmission infrastructure on the site will be used.

The utility said it expects to outline plans for the remaining 200 MW of solar generation in Iowa at a future date. Once all the new projects are operational, combined with Alliant Energy’s existing 1,300 MW of wind generation, nearly 50% of the company’s total resource mix in Iowa will be from renewable resources.