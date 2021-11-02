Sunrise brief: U.S. module supply risk is ‘material,’ warns analyst firm

Another module maker may face WRO enforcement. U.S. module supply risk is ‘material,’ an analyst firm said in a note to clients.
SEIA calls for an end to Section 201 tariffs on solar imports. The industry trade group submitted a brief in advance of a November 3 hearing.
CATL signs electric vehicle battery supply deal with Fisker. The China-based battery maker will supply two different battery types with an initial capacity of more than 5 GWh annually.
When oversized is really the right size. Researchers concluded that wind and solar generation resources that were sized at 1.5x along with three hours of energy storage would meet all but 200 hours of demand.
Solar Landscape is awarded 46 community solar projects. The award totals just under one-third of all community solar capacity in the second year of New Jersey’s now-permanent community solar program.
