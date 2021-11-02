CATL signs electric vehicle battery supply deal with Fisker

Fisker Inc. signed an agreement with China-based battery supplier CATL for battery capacity for the Fisker Ocean SUV electric vehicle.

CATL will supply two different battery types, with an initial battery capacity of more than 5 GWh annually, from 2023-2025. The primary pack uses a lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry. The second will be based on lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) chemistry.

Fisker and CATL teams have been working since 2020 to develop battery options optimized for vehicle structure, crash-worthiness, and high levels of energy density. Currently, the two are involved in testing and validation at the pack and vehicle level.

Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker, said that by using multiple chemistries and designing an efficient pack, his company will be able to achieve its targeted driving range for the Fisker Ocean Sport and bring “segment benchmark-driving range” to the longer-range versions of Fisker Ocean.

The Fisker Ocean battery packs are being designed to enable direct charging from an optional solar roof. Both battery packs are intended to support peak charging of more than 250 kW.

Fisker said it is on target to start production and deliveries in November 2022. It has plans to unveil a production version, including additional battery specifications and product features, at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

In its latest quarterly report, Fisker said it was nearing 17,500 retail and 1,400 fleet reservations for vehicles. In May, the company signed a framework agreement with Hon Hai Technology Group (operating as Foxconn) to develop the vehicles. Foxconn also invested in the electric vehicle project. The two companies set up a program management office between the U.S. and Taiwan to coordinate design, engineering, purchasing, and manufacturing.