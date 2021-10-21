Joule adds solar capacity to expand its community choice program

Community choice aggregator Joule Assets said it secured contracts with Luminace and BQ Energy for a combined 31,000 MWh of community solar through its subsidy, Joule Community Power.

The announcement said the 31,000 MWh of energy is expected in the first year of the contracts, which could hint that there’s more solar to come. Of the current supply, 24,600 MWh will be provided by Luminace. The remaining 6,400 MWh will come from BQ Energy. The energy supplied by Luminace will come from three projects totaling 18 MW; the BQ Energy supply will come from a pair of projects totaling 5.2 MW.

The supply deals are intended to support Joule’s opt-out community solar program expansion into Marbletown, Beacon, and Philipstown, New York, and all are expected to launch in early 2022. The community choice solar offerings will be available to more than 4,500 households and small businesses. Up to half of the participants are expected to be low- to moderate-income (LMI) residences, and all will see an expected 10% savings on their electricity bills annually.

Hudson Valley Community Power will be the first opt-out community solar program that explicitly prioritizes LMI residents for solar benefits, said Jessica Stromback, CEO of Joule Assets.

Joule said it aims to contract an additional 200 MW of community solar capacity this year to meet current demand and support future projects.

Joule is currently the sole program administrator approved by New York State to integrate community solar and electricity supply in a community choice offering.