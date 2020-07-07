Morning Brief: Distributed Solar Development has acquired a community solar portfolio, community outreach in Hawaii

Distributed Solar Development has acquired a four-project, 7.9 MW community solar portfolio located in Arapahoe and Adams counties, Colorado, from Oak Leaf Energy Partners. The sale is Distributed Solar Development’s first third-party acquisition from a development partner. Construction for the projects will begin this summer, with commercial operation dates planned for late 2020. Source: Distributed Solar Development

The winners of Hawaiian Electric Company’s largest renewable energy procurement ever have begun meeting with local communities to discuss the impacts of the project. Hawaiian Electric Company has thus far made community outreach a core aspect of the new developments. Bright Canyon Energy is hosting a virtual community meeting for residents to learn more about the project 42 MW project that Bright Canyon is bringing to Oahu and offer public comments. The meeting is this Thursday, July 9, at 5:30 p.m. local time. To register for the meeting, follow this link. Source: Bright Canyon Energy

Longroad Energy has announced a partnership with Maine’s Unity College, through which Longroad’s Three Corners Solar project will provide $100,000 to fund faculty and student research at Unity. The project, set to be located in Kennebec County, will provide $10,000 per year for the first 10 years of the project’s operation to fund research opportunities to faculty and students in environmental science, natural resources and other related programs. The $190 million project is currently on track to start construction in 2021 ,with commercial operation beginning by 2022. Source: Longroad Energy

SEIA State Affairs Senior Manager for the Southeast, Maggie Clark, has announced that she will be running for an appointment to the Raleigh City Council.

Hello friends! A soft launch of an exciting life event – I’m running for an appointment to Raleigh City Council! Go follow @MaggieRaleigh and check out the website linked in that bio. More to come on that channel 🎉 — Maggie Clark (@mmc_UNC) July 1, 2020

Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation has chosen a management platform for the company’s new distributed generation program. The company has chosen Sensus and Sensus’ Remote Telemetry Module, a wireless communication processing tool for Distribution Automation and to monitor grid conditions and protect against outages. The system will automatically isolate a distributed energy resource or small-sized power generation unit when a condition exists that can lead to excessive reverse power flow or overvoltage is detected and help ensure grid stability. Source: Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation