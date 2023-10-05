Sunrise brief: Pollinator-friendly community solar project with battery storage

Solar O&M contract prices averaged $7.90/kW in 2022, says WoodMac According to a report by Wood Mackenzie, O&M contract prices for US utility-scale project averaged $7.90/kW in 2022, underscoring the growing fragmentation of the solar O&M segment. However, the rankings of the top three vendors have remained unchanged from 2021.

Pollinator-friendly community solar project with battery storage The 5 MWac Elmbrook Community Solar Farm, developed by Eden Renewables and owned by PureSky Energy, features hybrid battery storage and will generate enough electricity to power 1,566 homes.

High resolution satellite imagery for residential PV system detection Maxar Technologies used satellite imagery to identify rooftop PV systems in southern Germany. The company claims its new approach was able to identify 97.8% of the solar arrays with high confidence.

People on the move: Calibrant Energy, SolaREIT, SolarEdge and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Lindsay Precast launches renewables product division The product set includes battery storage system container integration, charging platforms for EVs, solar ballasts for landfills, and more.