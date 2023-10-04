Lindsay Precast launches renewables product division

Lindsay Precast, a designer, integrator and prefabricator of steel and precast structures announced the launch of a new division, Lindsay Renewables, to deliver products to the growing renewable energy market.

The company has over 20 years of experience in the renewables space, and now has rebranded a division dedicated to renewable energy project needs.

The company’s product set includes container integration, prefabricated skid mounted solutions, charging platforms for electric vehicles, solar ballasts for landfill applications, and substation equipment foundations within the utility and commercial and industrial (C & I) markets.

In over 60 years in business, Lindsay Precast has deployed over 15 GW of skid-mounted solutions and hundreds of megawatts of solar ballasts. The company said the new Renewables division will operate as a full-service integrator, offering design and prefabrication support through a project’s entire lifecycle.

The company was acquired in 2021 by MiddleGround Capital, a private equity firm in making investments in North American middle market business to business industrial and specialty distribution companies.

“As the U.S. moves toward clean energy targets while simultaneously managing aging legacy infrastructure, Lindsay Precast offers highly engineered product solutions that support renewable energy transitions and bolster national infrastructure systems,” says Lauren Mulholland, MiddleGround founding partner.

Lindsay Precast is headquartered in Canal Fulton, Ohio and has over 350 employees across 9 facilities located in Ohio, Colo., Fla, N.C., and S.C.