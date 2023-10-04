Pollinator-friendly community solar project with battery storage

The Elmbrook Community Solar Farm, located in the town of Schodack, just south of Albany, New York, was completed in December 2022, and is now operational. The Solar Farm was developed by PureSky Energy and Eden Renewables, and is designed to capture solar energy efficiently, reduce carbon pollution, provide a dependable source of low-cost, renewable energy to the community, as well as to provide habitat for pollinators. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on October 11.

The 5 MWac solar power plant features 19,712 Vikram modules on Schletter single-axis trackers. The 9 MWh battery energy storage system from Powin is housed in a conditioned enclosure with built-in safety features. The plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by over 17 million pounds per year and provide enough electricity to power an estimated 1,566 homes.

The project is paired with the proprietary digital energy platform Amp X, an AI-powered transactive-ready virtual power plant (VPP). It enables real-time autonomous management and optimized dispatch of the battery energy storage system, based on forecast demand, generation and market pricing variables.

“We extend our gratitude to the Schodack Town Board for their invaluable support in the development of this pollinator-friendly community solar farm which will create lasting benefits for the community and make an important contribution to local clean energy generation,” said Giovanni Maruca, chief operating officer of Eden Renewables.

PureSky Energy (formerly Amp Energy) is a provider sustainable energy solutions, backed by Palisade Infrastructure Group and Fiera Infrastructure. The company has a total of 200 MW installed across 39 projects.

Eden Renewables is a Troy, New York-based solar and energy storage developer with projects in the U.S., UK, and sub-Saharan Africa. Eden currently has developed 20 pollinator-friendly community solar projects in the Capital Region of New York.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday October 11 at 10 a.m. RSVP here.