People on the move: Calibrant Energy, SolaREIT, SolarEdge and more

Distributed energy provider Calibrant Energy announced Matt Walz as chief executive officer. Walz brings more than 25 years of experience in the energy industry. He previously served as the CEO of REC Solar where he oversaw the full acquisition by Duke Energy and led expansions into new customer segments and product offerings. Walz also previously served as the U.S. Chief Commercial Officer for The AES Corporation’s U.S. strategic business unit, a multi-billion-dollar U.S. energy portfolio. Most recently, he held a senior position at Invinity Energy Systems, a global leader in vanadium flow batteries.

SolaREIT a solar and battery storage real estate investment fund, has announced the hiring of Nicole Wolf as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Business Development for the Western United States. Ms. Wolf, the most recent addition to the company’s leadership team, brings an extensive background in solar and stand-alone battery storage development and will lead SolaREIT’s efforts as they add battery storage to their financing options. Ms. Wolf will be based in California and will oversee SolaREIT’s business development across the Western United States. The company, launched in late 2020, recently closed on an equity investment with AB CarVal of up to $250M.

Sr. Manager Development Los Angeles, CA

Permanent

$163,000 – $172,000 per year

Energy Storage Job Description As Senior Manager of Development, you will be responsible for leading development, origination and asset management efforts of grid-scale stand alone energy storage projects and EV battery-related initiatives. You will bring experience in developing strategies to drive growth, lead teams and have a deep understanding of the energy storage and EV markets. Why you should apply:

Medical, Dental, Vision coverage.

6% 401k match.

Strong company culture.

$163,000-$172,000 base salary. Responsibilities:

Lead development of grid-scale and EV battery projects.

Identify potential valuable projects.

Originate and execute on projects during late stage development.

Develop strategies to drive growth and scalability to the company.

Work with teams to ensure project deliverables are on time.

Travel to work conferences, site visits, customer meetings.

Research current and relevant market and industry data as well as regulatory developments.

Maintain a pipeline of potential projects and report to executives on progress. Requirements

Bachelors in engineering, business or related.

3-5+ years experience in energy storage with a focus on business development and origination.

Knowledge of the energy storage and EV markets.

Bring strong leadership skills to the table.

Be able to work independently and collaboratively with excellent communication. Apply here.