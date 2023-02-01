Sunrise brief: EDF installed 1 GW of solar, wind and storage in 2022

Also on the rise: In 2022 pv magazine USA website traffic up 83%, reflecting dynamic solar industry. GM announces $650 million production plan with Lithium Americas. And more.

Image: EDF Renewables North America

Share

HVDC transmission line to connect three ISO regions  The 385-mile North Plains Connector project to be built by 2029 will ease power transmission congestion and allow clean energy onto the grid.

Website traffic up 83% in 2022 reflects a dynamic solar industry  Greater than 5 million pages were viewed last year on pv magazine USA, driven by interest in net metering, the IRA, and rooftop wind.

ReneSola rebrands as Emeren  The global solar developer, owner and operator changed its name to Emeren, which it says stands for “empowering renewables”. The company’s stock symbol remains unchanged.

EDF installed 1 GW of solar, wind and storage in 2022  Through its PowerFlex affiliate, EDF deployed 76.7 MW of solar and 9.4 MWh of storage projects.

Generac introduces residential EV charger  Generac said the Level 2 home charger can charge a car battery in as little as four to six hours, and the J1772 connector is compatible with most EVs on the market today.

Community solar up, net metering down in 2023  This year five states will introduce community solar programs, while net metering continues to be challenged, and flexible financing may offer a competitive edge, said Wood Mackenzie.

GM announces $650 million production plan with Lithium Americas  The two will set up a mining operation at the largest known lithium source in the United States. The deal marks the largest investment by an automaker in raw materials for batteries.

 

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.