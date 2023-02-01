Sunrise brief: EDF installed 1 GW of solar, wind and storage in 2022

HVDC transmission line to connect three ISO regions The 385-mile North Plains Connector project to be built by 2029 will ease power transmission congestion and allow clean energy onto the grid.

Website traffic up 83% in 2022 reflects a dynamic solar industry Greater than 5 million pages were viewed last year on pv magazine USA, driven by interest in net metering, the IRA, and rooftop wind.

ReneSola rebrands as Emeren The global solar developer, owner and operator changed its name to Emeren, which it says stands for “empowering renewables”. The company’s stock symbol remains unchanged.

EDF installed 1 GW of solar, wind and storage in 2022 Through its PowerFlex affiliate, EDF deployed 76.7 MW of solar and 9.4 MWh of storage projects.

Generac introduces residential EV charger Generac said the Level 2 home charger can charge a car battery in as little as four to six hours, and the J1772 connector is compatible with most EVs on the market today.

Community solar up, net metering down in 2023 This year five states will introduce community solar programs, while net metering continues to be challenged, and flexible financing may offer a competitive edge, said Wood Mackenzie.

GM announces $650 million production plan with Lithium Americas The two will set up a mining operation at the largest known lithium source in the United States. The deal marks the largest investment by an automaker in raw materials for batteries.