Sunrise brief: DOE loans $850 million for Arizona battery manufacturing 

USDA offers tool to help rural co-ops apply for $9.7 billion renewables program Rural electric co-operatives seeking support for renewable and clean energy projects under a $9.7 billion USDA program can now access an emissions reduction calculator to begin preparing a preliminary application

Off-grid solar kit with quick-swap modular batteries Runhood introduced a modular battery design that directly connects to a portable solar array, able to be quickly swapped in and out of the power bank. for off-grid flexibility.

Oregon 3.2 MW community solar project to test goat grazing for mowing Developer and investor SolRiver Capital is helping an Oregon town offset its carbon emissions and save money on electricity through the Canyonville Solar project.

TerrePower opens solar remanufacturing facility to refurbish and reuse solar and batteries A division of automotive aftermarket leader BBB Industries, TerrePower sets up shop in Tennessee where it can recycle over 125,000 solar modules a year.

California grid may fall 20% short in meeting 100% EV goal Assuming all other residential electricity consumption remains flat—a trend ongoing since 2006—the report’s calculations find that California will require a 20.2% expansion of electricity generation, from nearly 280TWh to an estimated over 336 TWh to meet its EV mandates and additional charging required by 2045.

Department of Energy loans $850 million for Arizona battery manufacturing Kore Power received the loan to produce 6 GWh of grid storage and electric vehicle battery capacity.