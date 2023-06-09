Sunrise brief: U.S. solar market expected to triple in size in five years 

U.S. solar market expected to triple in size in five years The solar industry had its best first quarter in history as supply chain challenges fade, according to U.S. Solar Market Insight Q2 2023 report.

2D solar cell design based on transition metal dichalcogenides promises 12.87% efficiency A 2D solar cell based on TMDCs may exceed by far the efficiency of this device typology, which usually doesn’t exceed 6%. The novelty of this cell consists of its superlattice structure, which the research group said can separate the layers of 2D TMDCs by a spacer, thus improving light absorption.

U.S. Inflation Reduction Act poses threat for Australia in green hydrogen race Former Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle has warned that the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) poses a “material threat” to Australia’s push to become a green hydrogen superpower.

BMW electric vehicle battery supplier breaks ground on 30 GWh factory A South Carolina manufacturing site will host over 1,100 jobs made by Japanese battery provider AESC.

Solar buildout mapped to determine biodiversity impact on largest estuary in the U.S. A group of researchers and data scientists from the Chesapeake Conservatory studied the construction of solar energy facilities in states surrounding the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and found that solar developments on already cultivated land did not adversely impact biodiversity.

Rooftop community solar projects a key IRA thrust At the ACORE Finance Forum, investors said a key challenge that statewide community solar programs do not yet address is how to unlock the opportunity of hundreds of thousands of building rooftops for solar development and bringing access to residents who rent their apartment.

Key Capture installs third New York storage project near Buffalo The 45.6 MWh project is interconnected into National Grid’s western New York service territory, a region which has seen a surge of distributed energy system deployment activity in recent years due to grid constraints.

Will homebuyers in Colorado be priced out by solar and EV-ready building codes? Beginning July 1, new buildings must integrate energy efficient appliances and include pre-wiring for on-site solar and EV charging.