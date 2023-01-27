Sunrise brief: Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity, 10% solar by 2030

US renewable PPA price hikes cool off as material costs fall An Edison Energy report shows prices increased more moderately (4%) in Q4 2022, as compared to the steep price hikes experienced since 2021.

Wisconsin solar developer looks to expand to Chicago SunVest expects to double its 2025 pipeline to 3 GW from its current 1.5 GW threshold, with an expectation of 215 MW of operating assets by year end 2023.

Scientists assess lifetime for perovskite PV to become competitive on rooftops Researchers say that lightweight, high-performance perovskite solar modules could soon become competitive with crystalline PV modules in the residential segment, as such products will likely have lower manufacturing and balance-of-system costs in the future.

OYA Renewables projects selected in N.Y. underserved community program The solar developer has received more than $4.3 million in support from NYSERDA through the state’s NY-Sun program, which is helping make solar more accessible to families, businesses and communities across the New York.

Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries Two renewable energy storing 10 MW / 1,000 MWh batteries will be installed by Form Energy on former Xcel Energy coal fired plants.

Wyoming 900 MW pumped storage project moves toward licensing Developer rPlus Hydro submits application for a final license to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for Seminoe project, a milestone reached only a few pumped storage projects in the last 20 years.

Cabot to invest in component for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries The company plans to invest approximately $200 million in U.S. conductive carbon additives over the next five years, with plans to add 15,000 metric tons of capacity in Texas to meet needs of electric vehicle lithium-ion battery applications.

Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity today, 10% solar by 2030 The state’s new legislative body, now fully Democratic, is quickly moving bill HB7 through the legislature. The House is scheduled to vote on the bill today.