Sunrise brief: California NEM 3.0 revisited, Commission seeks industry feedback

Common Energy raises $16.5 million to expand community solar access nationwide The investment, provided by S2G Ventures will help the company expand consumer access to local, community solar projects across the country, as the US looks to achieve DOE’s goal of expanding installed solar capacity to 20 GW by 2025.

OMCO Solar shores up manufacturing with $5 million investment The investment will allow OMCO to manufacture its Origin Tracker Torque Tubes at OMCO’s Indiana and Arizona locations.

Solar Alliance to design and build 500 kW solar project in Kentucky With this signing, Solar Alliance’s backlog of solar projects under contract increases to more than $5 million.

Emissions-free battery recycling facility will use electricity rather than smelting ACE Green Recycling announced plans to build a 400,000 square foot Texas plant to recycle both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.

First Resilient Service Station microgrid project completed in Massachusetts Enel X completed the construction of a microgrid with solar-plus-battery storage to operate the facility and offer EV charging.

Scientists, industry players reveal plans for new LETID testing standard An international research group has published the details of a two-year project to develop reliable ways to assess light-elevated temperature-induced degradation in operational PV modules.