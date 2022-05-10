Solar Alliance to design and build 500 kW solar project in Kentucky

Solar Alliance Energy signed a contract to design and build a 500 kW solar project for a commercial customer in Kentucky. The project, with a capital cost of $750,000 will be powered by more than 1,000 Cat solar modules and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
Cat solar modules are sold through Caterpillar’s Power Systems division after partnering with First Solar and SunPower. The Kentucky project is the latest to be built in partnership with Boyd Cat, the authorized dealer of Cat solar equipment for businesses and contractors across Kentucky, Southern Indiana, West Virginia, and Southeastern Ohio.
The 500 kW solar project makes a significant impact on the state’s total deployment, as Kentucky currently has only 71 MW installed, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, and it ranks 47th in the nation for solar installations.
Solar Alliance also partnered with Boyd Cat on the completed 1 MW solar project for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company and a 1 MW project for the Knoxville Utilities Board that will be constructed this year
“With the addition of this project, Solar Alliance’s backlog of projects under contract now exceeds $5,000,000. This growth is driven by our shift to larger solar projects with commercial and utility customers over the last two quarters,” said CEO Myke Clark.
