First Resilient Service Station microgrid project completed in Massachusetts

Alltown Fresh in Ayer, Massachusetts runs on solar, thanks to a recently completed project with Enel X. The project is the first of the InnovateMass Resilient Service Station Challenge—the purpose of which is to ensure continuous power for service stations near evacuation routes across the state.

Enel X, the energy services arm of the Enel Group, advises large energy users on energy procurement, sustainability, and risk management, and the company’s intelligent DER Optimization Software is designed to analyze real-time energy and utility bill data. It enables customers to select the operational mode that best suits their system, allowing for response to load fluctuation, and overall storage system management. JuiceNet is Enel X’s smart EV charging platform.

The microgrid at Alltown Fresh Ayer powers the facility with solar panels on the canopy, a battery storage unit, and a portable generator connection, all of which were designed, built, operated, and financed by Enel X. The microgrid includes an 87 kWp rooftop solar array an 87 kW / 174 kWh battery. The universally compatible 50 kW DC fast charging station uses JuiceNet software and JuicePass and can charge vehicles up to 80% battery capacity in 30 to 60 minutes. By integrating the system behind the same meter, the on-site solar will help charge EVs, and in the facility will continue to be powered in the event of an outage.

“The Alltown Fresh microgrid is attractive to EV drivers who want to power their vehicles with renewable energy, and it’s valuable to businesses to support the local grid by decreasing overall demand and reducing emissions while reducing costs,” said Surya Panditi, Head of Enel X North America. ”

The microgrid is the first project to be completed under InnovateMass’ Resilient Service Stations Challenge, which seeks to ensure continuous power for service stations near evacuation routes across the state. Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s (MassCEC) developed a request for proposals under the Resilient Stations Challenge, a special round of its InnovateMass program. The RFP focused on projects that deployed commercially viable energy resilience technologies that could provide energy resilience, risk management, clean energy and/or climate benefits to Massachusetts gas stations, enabling these facilities to stay up and running during extended power outages.

Enel X also partnered with National Grid under the EV Make Ready Program to upgrade the grid to support EV charging, power for the service station, and interconnection of the distributed energy resources co-located behind the same meter.

Enel X offers a financing solution that bundles all of the microgrid assets to support businesses in resiliency efforts. The customer pays a flat rate for the solar power generated, receives a share of the energy storage asset’s financial benefits, and keeps the EV charging revenues.