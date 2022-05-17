Sunrise brief: California solar policy misaligned with clean air board’s rooftop priority

US-based battery cell maker to supply 18 GWh to off-grid solar generator provider The American Battery Factory lithium ferro-phosphate cells will be integrated with Lion Energy portable solar generators and energy storage devices ranging from residential to utility-scale applications.

Fort Detrick adds energy storage to solar installation in support of Army’s resiliency goals LS Energy Solutions contracted with Ameresco to supply the 6 MW/h energy storage system at the Army Garrison.

California solar policy misaligned with clean air board’s rooftop priority The California Air Resources Board identified rooftop solar as a key to California’s carbon neutrality, but proposed legislation slashes rooftop solar value in the state.

Vermont utility launches solar pilot program for low- and moderate-income customers The program will allow customers to subscribe to an energy share of an existing GMP installation, with time-of-use rates encouraging energy use when the sun is shining.

A fate realized: 1 TW of solar to be deployed annually by 2030 Major players in the solar industry, such as LONGi Solar, are projecting accelerating growth in the near term.

Urban Electric Power, Pine Gate Renewables agree on multi-GWh battery supply deal Urban will Supply Pine Gate with 4.6 GWh of its rechargeable zinc alkaline batteries over the next five years to provide a choice in storage technology for Pine Gate’s development partners and customers.

Argonne National Lab achieves battery patents for redox flow, solid-state, multivalent-ion and more Joint Center for Energy Storage Research is developing alternative chemistries for batteries that may provide safer and longer lasting alternatives to the commonly used lithium-ion. The group has over 30 license-ready patents.