Generac introduces residential EV charger

Generac Power Systems, Inc., a company known for its generators and other power products, has jumped into the electric vehicle charging market with the introduction of the Generac EV charger.

The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger, which Generac said is capable of charging a car battery in as little as four to six hours, depending on the car battery’s capacity and charge need.

The unit’s J1772 connector is out-of-the-box compatible with nearly all EVs on the market today. The charger’s NEMA-4 enclosure makes the unit rated for both indoor and outdoor residential installation.

The Generac EV charger will be available through Generac’s sales outlets including home improvement retailers, wholesalers, and hardware stores. Customers may also request an in-home consultation with a turnkey installation through Generac’s dealers by filling out a contact form on the Generac website.

“Electric vehicle owners need confidence that they can quickly charge to get where they need to go,” said Nick Schmidling, senior product manager at Generac.

The market for electric vehicles is growing in the United States, and manufacturing of EVs, EV batteries and EV chargers is on the upswing following the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In addition, several states, including California, are planning to ban gas-powered vehicles, which will give rise to a strong demand for charging infrastructure.

The EV charger is not Generac’s first foray into the clean energy space. In 2021 the company introduced the PRWmicro line of microinverters as well as the PWRcell, a backup battery storage solution.