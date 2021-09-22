Generac unveils microinverter as it expands into solar and energy storage

Generac, perhaps better known for backup generators, unveiled two models of solar microinverters for residential applications.

Introduced are the Generac PWRmicro 1:1, a single-module microinverter, and the PWRmicro 2:1, a 720W, dual-module microinverter. Generac said the products will be available to order and ship in early 2022.

The units have integrated grounding and modular bus cabling, which Generac said reduces install time through simplified wiring. The two model types are compatible, so installers may have greater design flexibility with the ability to mix and match.

Generac partnered with Chilicon Power this July to bring the microinverters to market. The microinverters were originally planned to be unveiled at Solar Power International New Orleans this month, but damages and power outages caused by Hurricane Ida cancelled the in-person event.

The microinverter product release continues Generac’s move into the solar and energy storage space. Generac also offers a backup battery storage solution, called the PWRcell, which features a modular design.

The PWRcell battery can scale from a 3-module, 9 kWh capacity, 4.5 kW output, to a 6-module, 18 kWh, 9kW output. If more storage is needed, multiple PWRcell battery cabinets can be integrated to a single Generac PWRcell inverter for up to 36 kWh capacity and 11 kW continuous backup power.

The PWRcell string inverters feature 7.6 kW and 11.4 kW models, with peak efficiencies of 97.3% and 97.7% respectively.