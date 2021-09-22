People on the Move: RES, Loop Energy, Community Energy, and more

Ivor Catto is stepping down as group CEO from independent renewable energy company RES. He will be succeeded at the end of October by Eduardo Medina, following a handover period. Medina previously was president of Vestas in North America. He has previously held executive and senior positions at SunPower, Acciona Energia, General Electric, and Gamesa.

Fuel cell maker Loop Energy named Wendy Bach as the company’s general counsel and corporate secretary. Her experience includes 19 years at Methanex Corp. where she held various senior roles. She sits on the Advisory Board for the Centre for Business Ethics at the Sauder School of Business at UBC in Canada.

Energy storage company FirstLight Power named Stephen Pike as VP and general counsel. He previously led the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center as its CEO. He will serve on FirstLight’s leadership team and report directly to President and CEO, Alicia Barton, assuming the role from Marc Silver, who recently announced his retirement.

Jamie Paquette was promoted to director of operations at EnergeiaWorks.

William Weisbecker started a new position as VP, sales-solar and battery storage solutions at 365 Pronto.

Carlos Restrepo started a new position as CTO at Eos Energy Enterprises.

Community Energy said that Joel Thomas was promoted to president. Thomas previously held the role of EVP of development. He joined the company in 2011, leading early community solar market development and eventually executing some of Community Energy’s largest deals. Prior to Community Energy, Thomas co-founded and served as the executive director of Nourish International.

Clean energy platform company Palmetto named Francis Suarez, mayor of the City of Miami, to its board of directors. The first Miami-born mayor, Suarez is a member of the advisory board for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Sponsored: Sales Executive, Louisville, Kentucky

As Utility Sales Executive you will join a growing team of individuals focused on growing market share from initial contact to contract execution. You will be responsible for ongoing contract maintenance, up-sell/cross-selling, prospecting and lead generation, attending industry events and conferences, and carrying out software demos to key internal decision-makers. You will develop relationships with utilities across the US while maintaining data and information within internal CRM system and supporting the proposal writing process.

You will be a driven individual that enjoys hunting and closing sales in a fast paced environment focused on changing the way Utilities keep the grid in balance.

Requirements:

At least two years of experience in a sales role, such as sales executive, sales development representative, or account executive

Experience in the B2B sale of a complex and/or enterprise product with long (6-18 month) sales cycles

Extensive experience working within a web-based CRM ecosystem such as Salesforce, HubSpot, or Zoho

Willingness to travel 25-40% of the time

A four-year degree or equivalent from an accredited institution

Basic understanding of Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

More information is available here.

Send your job change announcements to david.wagman@pv-magazine.com.