Sunrise brief: Making the numbers work for a solar panel recycling industry

Recycling solar panels: Making the numbers work. NREL researchers said a profitable and sustainable solar panel recycling industry could establish itself by 2032. Here’s how the numbers work.
How long do residential energy storage batteries last? Multiple factors affect lifespan of a residential battery energy storage system.
EPA Superfund solar project built on the site of a former paper mill. The second of a three-phase construction led by CEP Renewables is complete, bringing the total capacity to 16 MW of a 24 MW planned project.
SEIA warns that tariffs could jeopardize one-third of solar projects by 2023. Anti-dumping tariffs would jeopardize 18 GW of solar projects by 2023, the SEIA said in a letter to the Commerce Department.
Toymaker hitches its little red wagon to solar energy. Kid’s wagon maker Radio Flyer commissioned Chicago-based Sunvest to build the array.
Lithium-ion recycler and manufacturer secures $70 million investment. Funds are expected to support commercialization of company’s closed loop battery material production.
Community solar owner and operator secures $30 million equity commitment. Denver-based SunShare said the investment will allow it to expand into new states.
Delaware Gov. signs bill easing community solar access. SB 2 removes a series of barriers that have prevented community solar growth in Delaware.
