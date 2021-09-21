Community solar owner and operator secures $30 million equity commitment

Denver-based community solar developer SunShare said it secured a $30 million equity commitment from Ember Infrastructure, a private equity platform investing in diversified sustainable infrastructure assets and companies.
SunShare said the investment will allow it to expand into new states. The company was founded in 2011 and has more than 13,000 customers subscribed in more than 80 community solar projects in Colorado and Minnesota. SunShare both owns and operates its projects.
In connection with the investment, Ember partner Bob Kelly joined SunShare’s board of directors.
PLEXUS Solutions acted as financial advisor and Holland & Hart served as legal counsel to SunShare. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Ember.
