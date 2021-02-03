SunShare commissions 5 MW community solar project

SunShare said it commissioned the 5 MW Uncompahgre Community Solar Garden in Weld County, Colorado.
It is one of the first projects of its size to be built after the 2019 Community Solar Gardens Modernization Act allowed for larger gardens and ended geographic restrictions for participation. The project serves subscribers from 13 Colorado counties and 40 cities.
Subscribers will receive credits on their utility bills for energy generated by the garden, which was built by E Light Electric, a local Colorado contractor. SunShare will own and manage the facility.
Denver-based SunShare said it has developed more than 110 MW of community solar gardens and is one of the largest residential community solar subscribers in the U.S., having enrolled more than 13,000 customers in both Colorado and Minnesota.
The company said another 7 MW of capacity is projected to come online by mid-year, with construction on additional projects beginning later in 2021.
