SolarBank awarded $1 million in state incentives for New York landfill solar project

The 3.26 MWdc Camillus Solar project, a community solar project that has yet to begin construction, will be located on a closed landfill outside of Syracuse in Camillus, New York.
SolarBank will be awarded $1 million in incentives for a community solar project located on a closed landfill. The incentives were awarded by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) NY-Sun program.
SolarBank acquired the Camillus project one year ago from Storke Renewables after the project had received interconnection approval and was in the final stage of permitting. SolarBank recently sold the construction-ready project to Solar Advocate Development, an Ohio-based renewable energy solutions provider, in a transaction valued at $7.3 million.
Under the project’s new owner, SolarBank will still construct the project to commercial operation under an engineering, procurement and construction agreement. The project’s construction must be completed within 30 months of the acquisition’s approval.
SolarBank is a Toronto-based solar developer that focuses commercial, industrial and community solar opportunities.
Landfills are growing in popularity as a site for solar projects and are spread across the northeastern region. For example, also in New York, a decommissioned landfill was turned into two solar projects, one of which was for community solar. Another landfill in South Buffalo, New York was turned into two community solar projects. Other nearby projects include an 18 MW project in Maryland, and a 4.5 MW and a 10 MW community solar project in New Jersey, to name a few.
