Developer plans 10 MW community solar project at N.Y. landfill

Source Renewables, a New York clean energy developer, said it plans to use a landfill in South Buffalo as the host site for two community solar arrays totaling 10 MW.
Source Renewables applied to the City of Buffalo to rezone the landfill to accommodate a distributed generation solar farm. According to the company, the project would consist of two 5 MW solar arrays expected to produce enough electricity to power more than 2,500 households per year.
The Marilla Street Landfill was used as a disposal area by the former Republic Steel Co. for waste from steelmaking operations. A group called Steelfields acquired the property in 2002 and provided state agency monitors with environmental information.
Source Renewables said the proposed community solar project represents an opportunity to repurpose the property to produce clean electricity, create jobs, increase tax revenue, and save money for local residents who can’t install their own solar.
The company’s South Buffalo expansion follows its recent sale of a 17 MW community solar portfolio to Distributed Solar Development, an energy venture company owned by BlackRock.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.