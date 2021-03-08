Developer plans 10 MW community solar project at N.Y. landfill

Source Renewables, a New York clean energy developer, said it plans to use a landfill in South Buffalo as the host site for two community solar arrays totaling 10 MW.

Source Renewables applied to the City of Buffalo to rezone the landfill to accommodate a distributed generation solar farm. According to the company, the project would consist of two 5 MW solar arrays expected to produce enough electricity to power more than 2,500 households per year.

The Marilla Street Landfill was used as a disposal area by the former Republic Steel Co. for waste from steelmaking operations. A group called Steelfields acquired the property in 2002 and provided state agency monitors with environmental information.

Source Renewables said the proposed community solar project represents an opportunity to repurpose the property to produce clean electricity, create jobs, increase tax revenue, and save money for local residents who can’t install their own solar.

The company’s South Buffalo expansion follows its recent sale of a 17 MW community solar portfolio to Distributed Solar Development, an energy venture company owned by BlackRock.