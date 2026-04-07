PowerBank announces $1.1M in new funding for New York community solar project

Toronto-based Solar project developer PowerBank has announced an award of more than $1.1 million from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) NY-Sun Program for its 7.1 MW Jordan Rd 2 brownfield community solar project.

In addition, the company says the project is expected to qualify for $1,576,590 in incentive adders through the Inclusive Community Solar Adder from the NY-Sun program. In order to qualify for the adder, the project owner must dedicate no less than 40% of the total project capacity to eligible subscribers, which includes LMI households, affordable housing properties and non-profits serving disadvantaged communities.

The company had previously announced NY-Sun funding of nearly $1.97 million (plus matching funds from the adder identical to the Jordan Rd 2 project) for its 7 MW Jordan Rd 1 project. Together, the company says the projects are expected to deliver enough energy to power approximately 1,770 homes annually.

Both Jordan Rd projects are located on a privately-owned brownfield site that was previously the site of a chemical plant owned by the Stauffer Chemical Company in the Town of Skaneateles, in the Finger Lakes Region of New York’s Onondaga County. The site underwent significant environmental remediation after ceasing operations in 1985.

The community solar model allows local renters, homeowners, and businesses to subscribe to the project to earn credits on their monthly electric bills, providing access to reduced electricity costs without requiring the installation of rooftop panels.

New York’s community solar program regularly leads the nation in community solar capacity additions.

In total, PowerBank has recently announced nine projects in New York totaling more than 42 MW in capacity. The projects include the two Jordan Rd facilities as well as a 2.6 MW facility near the city of Elmira and 20 MW of projects that will be operated under lease and power purchase agreements with the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

Upon completion, the New York projects are set to join PowerBank’s existing fleet of 100 MW of completed projects.