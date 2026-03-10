PowerBank secures funding, clears environmental hurdles for its 7 MW New York community solar project

Toronto-based Solar project developer PowerBank has announced its 7 MW Jordan Rd 1 brownfield community solar project received approval for nearly $1.97 million in incentive funding through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) NY-Sun Program.

In addition, the developer reports the project has cleared both municipal approval and brownfield-specific environmental approval from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The project is located on a privately-owned brownfield site that was previously the site of a chemical plant owned by the Stauffer Chemical Company in the Town of Skaneateles, in the Finger Lakes Region of New York’s Onondaga County.

The site underwent significant environmental remediation after ceasing operations in 1985.

Once constructed and interconnected, the Jordan Rd 1 project will operate as a community solar facility. PowerBank estimates the installation will deliver enough clean energy to power approximately 875 homes annually.

The community solar model allows local renters, homeowners, and businesses to subscribe to the project to earn credits on their monthly electric bills, providing access to reduced electricity costs without requiring the installation of rooftop panels.

PowerBank says the project is expected to qualify for an additional incentive of up to $1,576,520 from the NY-Sun program through the Inclusive Community Solar Adder.

In order to qualify for the adder, the project owner must dedicate no less than 40% of the total project capacity to eligible subscribers, which includes LMI households, affordable housing properties and non-profits serving disadvantaged communities.

New York’s community solar program regularly leads the nation in community solar capacity additions.