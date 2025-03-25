Customers motivate North Carolina plastics business to go solar

When CMI Plastics customers called on the small family-owned business to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the company listened.
CMI turned first to The Megawatt Group, a solar module distributor that recommended Pisgah Energy, an Asheville, North Carolina solar and energy design, development and construction firm that specializes in commercial, municipal and institutional clients.
Pisgah Energy worked closely with CMI Plastics to design, develop and install the 649 kWdc, 480 kWac rooftop solar project on CMI’s manufacturing facility. The system includes 1,128 Trina Solar 575 W modules and four SolarEdge inverters. The installation produces over 899,000 kWh of energy annually, offsetting approximately 563 metric tons of carbon dioxide.
Evan Becka, president and senior developer at Pisgah Energy was impressed by how CMI Plastics listened to its customers. “CMI’s dedication to building and maintaining good relationships goes beyond words; it’s demonstrated both in how they show up for their customers and how they treat their vendors. They really set an example for others in the plastics industry, recognizing that going the extra mile can be good for business.”
The rooftop array meets half of CMI Plastics’ needs, but it is only one way the company is reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. The company has also focused on efficiency upgrades and waste reduction practices at its Ayden, N.C. facility. As a result it was certified in 2024 as a Sustainable Green Printing Partnership facility, reportedly the first thermoforming-focused company to earn that certification.
