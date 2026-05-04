Iowa jail to be powered by 1 MW solar facility

The Polk County Board of Supervisors has approved an agreement with 1 Source Solar to develop a 1 MW solar field located on 8 acres north of the Polk County jail in Des Moines, Iowa. The project is designed to provide direct power to the facility, marking a significant step in the county’s broader decarbonization strategy.

The installation will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of approximately 1,000 homes. By offsetting roughly one-quarter of the jail’s annual energy load, the project is projected to yield $100,000 in annual savings. Over the system’s operational life, the county expects to realize nearly $3 million in total financial benefits.

The project carries a one-time cost of $850,000 after accounting for federal tax credits.

“It’s important for the public to understand that our green initiatives must make financial sense,” said Matt McCoy, Polk County Board Chair. “This initiative will save taxpayers $100,000 annually and just under $3 million in total over the life of the project. A win for the taxpayers and for the environment.”

The solar field represents the launch of Phase II of Polk County’s climate goals, which aim for a 90% reduction in emissions by 2040. To reach this target, the county is pursuing a multi-pronged approach to energy modernization. Future initiatives include:

Broad deployment of rooftop solar across county-owned buildings.

Electrification of HVAC systems.

Transitioning the municipal fleet to electric vehicles and expanding charging infrastructure.

Implementing 100% LED lighting retrofits across all county facilities.

“By pursuing these initiatives, we are taking important steps toward a sustainable future for Polk County,” added McCoy.

The Polk County jail project joins a growing footprint of solar energy in Iowa. According to the latest data from the Solar Energy Industries Association, the state’s solar market continues to expand despite its traditional focus on wind energy.

As of Q1 2026, Iowa has 1,213 MW of total solar installed, ranking 35th nationally for cumulative capacity. The industry has brought approximately $1.9 billion in total investment to the state, supporting 892 solar jobs across 70 companies, including 10 manufacturers and 30 installers and developers.

Solar currently accounts for roughly 2.48% of Iowa’s total electricity generation, providing enough capacity to power 156,028 homes. Looking ahead, SEIA projects that Iowa will add 1,540 MW of solar capacity over the next five years, ranking 35th nationally for growth potential.