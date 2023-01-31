Website traffic up 83% in 2022 reflects a dynamic solar industry

pv magazine USA served 5.5 million page views in 2022, breaking its 2021 record traffic volume of just over 3 million pageviews by 83%. The 2022 volume is almost five times the readership of our first full year, which reached just over one million page views in 2017.
U.S. website traffic was driven by a broad variety of topics, but net metering was the hot topic of the year, and for good reason – net metering affects the broadest number of people who might be interested in solar power: homeowners and residential rooftop installers. There are roughly 85 million single family home rooftops in the United States – and so far, only 4 million of those roofs have solar panels.
Two articles on California’s controversial NEM 3.0 had a particularly broad reach. One of the articles, California’s official vote to transition to NEM 3.0, set readership records with close to a half-million page views. The second article, which hints of the potential plans of what NEM 3.0 would be, became our fourth most-read article ever, and third most-read for 2022. Another article on net metering also snuck into the top ten – Florida’s net metering challenges.
- California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
451,100 views
- Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
269,950 views
- California set to release anti-rooftop solar net metering plan
225,910 views
- Solar investment tax credit to be extended 10 years at 30%
145,030 views
- EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
65,020 views
An article on the Inflation Reduction Act broke into the top five. Truly, this was by far the solar industry’s most consequential story in 2022. We should expect this topic to ring through, consistently, into the middle of the next decade.
Several topics that are only tangentially related to the solar market managed to find traction, showing that the interest in the energy transition runs far and wide. For example, our second most-read story of 2022 covered a new rooftop wind product! And our fifth most read story dove into research describing how large, ocean-going container ships can be electrified affordably, with current battery technologies.
So with that, we request that you please tell us what topics you think ought to be covered. Help us educate you!
And of course we must also say thank you to you, our readers. Thank you for giving pv magazine USA your limited time, for giving feedback via comments and emails, and for sharing our articles. It always feels good to see energy enthusiasts and industry professionals sharing and discussing our work on social media channels such as LinkedIN, Twitter, and Reddit!
And most importantly, thank you to the contractors, tradespeople, engineers, manufacturers, developers, asset owners, designers, sales people, and so many more professionals. If you were not out there doing the work , we wouldn’t have anything to write about.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
Thank you, PV magazine, for being there to connect all of us PV enthusiasts together so we can make a difference together.
Thank you for reading and being an actively engaged member of our community, Edward!
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.