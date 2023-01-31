Website traffic up 83% in 2022 reflects a dynamic solar industry

pv magazine USA served 5.5 million page views in 2022, breaking its 2021 record traffic volume of just over 3 million pageviews by 83%. The 2022 volume is almost five times the readership of our first full year, which reached just over one million page views in 2017.

U.S. website traffic was driven by a broad variety of topics, but net metering was the hot topic of the year, and for good reason – net metering affects the broadest number of people who might be interested in solar power: homeowners and residential rooftop installers. There are roughly 85 million single family home rooftops in the United States – and so far, only 4 million of those roofs have solar panels.

Two articles on California’s controversial NEM 3.0 had a particularly broad reach. One of the articles, California’s official vote to transition to NEM 3.0, set readership records with close to a half-million page views. The second article, which hints of the potential plans of what NEM 3.0 would be, became our fourth most-read article ever, and third most-read for 2022. Another article on net metering also snuck into the top ten – Florida’s net metering challenges.

An article on the Inflation Reduction Act broke into the top five. Truly, this was by far the solar industry’s most consequential story in 2022. We should expect this topic to ring through, consistently, into the middle of the next decade.

Several topics that are only tangentially related to the solar market managed to find traction, showing that the interest in the energy transition runs far and wide. For example, our second most-read story of 2022 covered a new rooftop wind product! And our fifth most read story dove into research describing how large, ocean-going container ships can be electrified affordably, with current battery technologies.

So with that, we request that you please tell us what topics you think ought to be covered. Help us educate you!

And of course we must also say thank you to you, our readers. Thank you for giving pv magazine USA your limited time, for giving feedback via comments and emails, and for sharing our articles. It always feels good to see energy enthusiasts and industry professionals sharing and discussing our work on social media channels such as LinkedIN, Twitter, and Reddit!

And most importantly, thank you to the contractors, tradespeople, engineers, manufacturers, developers, asset owners, designers, sales people, and so many more professionals. If you were not out there doing the work , we wouldn’t have anything to write about.