Anti-rooftop solar net metering bill passes in Florida

In a hard blow to the budding solar rooftop industry in Florida, the state legislature passed House Bill 741, which phases down the value of net metering, and opens the door for utilities to add fixed charges to solar customer bills. Advocacy organizations FLASEIA, Vote Solar, and environmental groups in the state said they will now call on Governor Ron Desantis to veto the bill.
Once the law takes effect in 2023, payments to solar customers will regress from a retail rate, like the one they pay utilities at around 10 cents a kilowatt, to the “avoided cost” to the utility, a fraction of the retail rate. The phase out will slash payment rates to solar customers by 50% in four years and would drop further still to the avoided cost rate by 2029.
The bill also allows for fixed charges for grid connected solar customers starting in 2026. The broad language in the bill does not set a limit on the fixed charges. Similar fees were proposed in the now-stalled California Net Energy Metering 3.0 and were described as “a tax on the sun.”
“This bill is a nightmare for anyone who believes in energy freedom and the rights of people to choose the energy that works for them and their families. Net metering has helped over 100,000 Florida homeowners make that choice, and utilities are now banking on the state government to strip those rights away and pad their monopoly hold on electricity. Florida has seen its solar industry grow to employ 11,000 people and generate over $10 billion in economic activity. States that enact bad legislation like this will see much of that business growth disappear, and we’re urging Governor Desantis to veto the bill and maintain Florida’s place as a national energy leader. This is a simple choice between helping the monopolies and helping the people.” Will Giese, southeast regional director, Solar Energy Industries Association.
The bill had been faced with bipartisan opposition from Florida voters. A Mason Dixon poll showed 74% of Republicans and 94% of Democrat respondents wanted net metering to remain intact. In the same survey 68% of respondents said they think utilities should make it easier to install rooftop solar, not harder.
Founded on the idea of the “cost shift,” the bills are pitched as a protection for non-solar customers from raised rates through cross-subsidizing solar customers. Studies completed by Lawrence Berkeley National Lab found that 40 of the 43 states and Washington D.C. with net metering programs have a negligible cost increase attributed to solar.
The Berkeley study found that cost pressures from net metering don’t start making a tangible effect until solar penetration reaches 10%. Florida is nowhere near this figure, with 0.86% of households currently topped with solar. Read more about the “cost shift” and a utility-funded coalition that spread the idea in California here.
“The bill had been faced with bipartisan opposition from Florida voters. A Mason Dixon poll showed 74% of Republicans and 94% of Democrat respondents wanted net metering to remain intact. In the same survey 68% of respondents said they think utilities should make it easier to install rooftop solar, not harder.”
.
Since the bill passed, doesn’t this indicate Florida legislators are corrupt and probably being payed off?
Another example where big business can ‘buy/persuade’ the politicians over what the local citizens really want.
What to do?
1. Cover your roof with cheap PV panels.
2. Cash in your gas guzzler for one new EV and one used EV. Make sure both of them have V2G/V2H/V2V option.
3. Bonus: Add 20-50 kW-hr battery bank to garage
4. Go off grid–utilizing the PV arrays +house battery+used EV battery.
I installed a solar system several years ago, and that inspired me to reduce unnecessary electrical consumption. My system usually generates more than I use except for a couple of months when I run a walk in cooler in conjunction with my produce harvest. Even with the extra power I generate, which just happens to coincide with higher system demand (hot summer afternoons), I still have a fixed fee on my bill that supports electrical infrastructure. So this new legislation is simply the utilities buying legislation (think political “contributions”) to benefit their bottom line. It has nothing to do with protecting the rest of their customers from the evils of rooftop solar.
This is not the end of solar in Florida. Our local co-op, not under Public Service Commission rules, is set up for solar, similar or worse than the new regs. It actually costs grid tie customers to send power to the grid. A neighbor with a 27kw system and 3 Powerwalls received a $13 credit (one penny/kwh avoided cost) for his power, but was billed $80 just for the privilege of a grid tie. His bill was “only” $368 this month.
The secret to fighting back is Zero Export (ZEGT), ZEGT+battery or hybrid. Ditch the grid tie meter and fees. Self consume the power you can and buy only what you need. It works. I don’t have my entire house on solar, yet, but buy only $10 worth of electricity +$48 in taxes and connection charge. Some of my neighbors have power bills of $600-$1000.
This is an opportunity for solar companies to retrofit existing GT systems to ZEGT or go hybrid to provide power even after a storm has knocked down the lines. My recommendations to the neighbor with the 27kw array is to call his contractor to set the inverters to NOT sell, add another battery and tell the power company to come get their GT meter.
I have been studying solar articles in hope that a rooftop system would be a savings. Now I do not it’s of real benefit in the near future. I have no idea what the state of the laws are or will be. So be it
Corporate fascist have always existed in this country and this is just another example of how they use the idea of serving the people while they just serve themselves. The french had to use the gellotine to solve thier problem with these types of people and i fear our country will have to do something that drastic or they will kill us all. Perhaps we should vote these people out of office or better yet sue them into poverty so they can take thier propper place i our society under an overpass instead of making our laws.
