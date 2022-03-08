Sunrise brief: Battery prices won’t fall until 2024 and other projections from IHS Markit

Also on the rise: Powin Energy signed a supply agreement with Borrego for 800MWh of Powin’s Stack750 storage solution. Rigid trackers may be best for large-format modules. Koch subsidiary DEPCOM expands portfolio to 650MWh. Over the next two years utility-scale solar and battery energy storage will combine for 60% of the capacity added to the grid. NASA’s 1.5 billion-mile Psyche asteroid mission will be solar-powered. IREC and partners announce on-line training courses for residential plan review and permitting.

Image: DEPCOM

NASA’s 1.5 billion-mile Psyche asteroid mission will be solar-powered NASA will explore a large, metal-rich asteroid with an remote-operated craft powered by two cross-shaped solar arrays.

Koch subsidiary DEPCOM Power expands energy storage portfolio to 650MWh The company brings EPC, O&M, EMS, LTSA to utility-scale solar plus storage or standalone storage projects.

IHS Markit: Battery prices won’t fall until 2024 Business data analyst IHS Markit published a series of clean tech predictions for the year that also highlighted the rising proportion of sub-5MW solar projects in the global market, and cheaper clean energy financing costs even as panel prices continue to rise.

Solar is nearly 50% of planned utility-scale capacity additions The Energy Information Administration projected over the next two years 60% of capacity additions will be solar or battery energy storage.

On-line training courses for plan review and permitting for residential solar installations IREC and partners announce a free, self-paced series of courses that cover the how to confirm the electrical, structural, and fire code compliance of residential roof-mounted PV systems prior to permitting.

Do rigid trackers get the most out of large format modules?Arctech Solar released a new white paper outlining the opportunities presented by stowing modules at a zero-degree angle in high-wind scenarios, a solution made possible by the advent of rigid trackers.

 

 

 

