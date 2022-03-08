Sunrise brief: Battery prices won’t fall until 2024 and other projections from IHS Markit

NASA’s 1.5 billion-mile Psyche asteroid mission will be solar-powered NASA will explore a large, metal-rich asteroid with an remote-operated craft powered by two cross-shaped solar arrays.
Koch subsidiary DEPCOM Power expands energy storage portfolio to 650MWh The company brings EPC, O&M, EMS, LTSA to utility-scale solar plus storage or standalone storage projects.
IHS Markit: Battery prices won’t fall until 2024 Business data analyst IHS Markit published a series of clean tech predictions for the year that also highlighted the rising proportion of sub-5MW solar projects in the global market, and cheaper clean energy financing costs even as panel prices continue to rise.
Solar is nearly 50% of planned utility-scale capacity additions The Energy Information Administration projected over the next two years 60% of capacity additions will be solar or battery energy storage.
On-line training courses for plan review and permitting for residential solar installations IREC and partners announce a free, self-paced series of courses that cover the how to confirm the electrical, structural, and fire code compliance of residential roof-mounted PV systems prior to permitting.
Do rigid trackers get the most out of large format modules?Arctech Solar released a new white paper outlining the opportunities presented by stowing modules at a zero-degree angle in high-wind scenarios, a solution made possible by the advent of rigid trackers.
