Koch subsidiary DEPCOM Power expands energy storage portfolio to 650MWh

Arizona-based DEPCOM Power Inc., a subsidiary of Koch Engineered Solutions LLC announced that its energy storage division expanded its portfolio to 650MWh of projects in execution.

DEPCOM, which is an engineering, procurement and construction firm that builds provides O&M services to utility-scale solar power plants, was acquired by Koch Engineered Solutions last year. At the time of the acquisition, DEPCOM reported that it had a portfolio of approximately 5GW of projects representing completed, in-construction, and pre-construction stages across the US.

DEPCOM’s storage expertise leverages DEPCOM’s in-house EPC and O&M services to reduce complexity, lower capex, extend battery life, and boost ROI with technologies that cut risks and ensure competitive pricing, 24/7 monitoring and dedicated maintenance, EMS with SCADA controls, and solar plus storage or standalone storage EPC, O&M and LTSA to provide a bankable performance guarantee. DEPCOM reports that its solutions are backed by an S&P AA1/Moody’s Aa3 investment grade entity.

“Our end-to-end advantage combines engineering leadership, procurement power, and operational expertise with Koch’s capabilities,” said Johnnie Taul, CEO of DEPCOM.