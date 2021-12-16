Stem Inc. acquires AlsoEnergy

Stem, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage software and services company, announced that it has acquired Also Energy Holdings, a solar asset management software company.
The deal will combine Stem’s storage optimization capabilities with AlsoEnergy’s solar asset performance monitoring and control software, which the companies hope will lead to a one-stop-shop solution for renewable energy projects.
In addition, Stem will offer its smart energy storage solutions to AlsoEnergy’s existing front-of-meter and commercial & industrial customers, who generally have limited storage attachment to their solar assets today, and AlsoEnergy will gain earlier visibility into solar plus storage projects through Stem’s extensive customer and partner network.
The two companies also believe the deal will provide significant opportunities to cross-sell and leverage each platform’s extensive customer base, with just 30% of AlsoEnergy’s customers also being customers of Stem. On top of this, the acquisition expands Stem’s global market presence, as AlsoEnergy currently provides performance, analytics, monitoring, and control solutions for roughly 32.5 GW of solar assets across 50 countries.
AlsoEnergy, as a company, is also no stranger to merger and acquisition activity. In 2018, AlsoEnergy announced its merger with Locus Energy, in a move that brought roughly 6.6 GW of project capacity to AlsoEnergy’s platform. This move marked AlsoEnergy’s first significant European expansion, as the company had largely operated in North America prior to the Locus Energy deal.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.