Morning Brief: New Georgia PSC chair, Capital Dynamics gets in on Eland

Georgia PSC elects new chair: The Georgia Public Service Commission has elected Commissioner Chuck Eaton as the Chairman of the Commission for 2020 and 2021. New chairs are elected every two years by a simple majority of the commissioners. This will be Chairman Eaton’s fourth term as chair since his election in 2006. Tim Echols will remain as vice-chair. Source: Georgia PSC

Capital Dynamics gets in on Eland: Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure business has entered into a development partnership with 8minute Solar Energy on the Eland Solar & Storage Center. Eland, for anybody who does not remember, is a 400 MWac solar project under development in Kern County, California with a 300MW/1200 MWh energy storage facility. The project has a long-term PPA with The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Source: Capital Dynamics

Delaware solar farm expanded: “Delaware Electric Cooperative and Constellation have completed work to nearly double the size of the Co-op’s Bruce A. Henry Solar Farm in Sussex County. Constellation built the 4.2 MW addition to the Cooperative’s Sussex County solar farm. The expanded portion of the solar farm is expected to produce enough energy to power 400 Delaware homes. The Co-op has agreed to purchase the energy produced at the site for a stable, competitive price over the next 25 years.” Source: Constellation

Petersen-Dean picks Enphase for inverter and battery supply: Petersen-Dean has selected Enphase as its supplier of solar inverters and battery storage systems. “Enphase provides the most comprehensive and integrated energy solution for solar and storage, and its products deliver the reliability, performance, and design flexibility we need to provide the best possible value to our home builders, developers and consumers,” said Jim Petersen, founder, president and CEO of Petersen-Dean. Source: Solar Industry Mag

EDF completes San Diego Zoo battery: EDF Renewables North America and San Diego Zoo Global have reached operation on a 1 MW/4 MWh battery storage facility located on San Diego Zoo’s property in Balboa Park. The companies hosted a celebration to recognize the project at the Zoo along with City of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Councilmember Chris Ward. Source: EDF Renewables North America