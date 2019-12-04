Arkansas’ largest project breaks ground, Amazon announces more than 300 MW: pvMB 12/4/19

Construction begins on Arkansas’ largest solar energy project – “A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and Entergy Arkansas today announced the start of construction of Arkansas’ largest universal, utility-scale solar energy project – the Chicot Solar Energy Center. The Chicot Solar Energy Center, when complete, will be bigger than the Stuttgart Solar Energy Center, which came online in 2018 as the state’s largest universal solar energy project at that time. The Chicot Solar Energy Center will span approximately 825 acres, near Lake Village in Chicot County. Construction will last approximately 11 months. Once complete, the facility will feature approximately 350,000 photovoltaic solar panels that convert the sun’s energy into electricity. The solar energy center will have a capacity to generate 100 megawatts of electricity. A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources is developing the project and will build, own and operate it. The energy will serve Entergy Arkansas customers under a 20-year power purchase agreement.” Source: Environment and Energy Leader

Amazon announces more than 300 MW in projects – Amazon, again in pursuit of the company’s net zero carbon by 2040 goal has announced three new solar projects, two of which are in the United States. The two in the states are set to be located in Lee County, Illinois and in Northern Virginia and together, they will total 180 MW. The projects will be Amazon’s first in Illinois and ninth in Virginia. Source: Amazon

Rooftop solar is saving everybody money and Sunrun is coming in with the receipts to prove it:

The data is clear. Rooftop #solar is saving ALL #energy consumers money by reducing the cost of energy. More at: https://t.co/rwhVqakJVv pic.twitter.com/lhhA9npZ3E — Sunrun (@Sunrun) November 20, 2019

Simba has a new home in Maryland – Not a lion, but a lion of a project, Simba, a 3.0 MW community solar farm built across 24 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland has been completed. The project was developed and built by Cypress Creek Renewables and Cypress Creek will stay on to provide operations and maintenance. The project is owned and operated by Summit Ridge Capital. Simba is the first of 19 Summit Ridge projects set to go on-line in Maryland by 2020. Source: Summit Ridge Energy

Hires at Key Capture – “Key Capture Energy (KCE) today announced that it has expanded its management team by hiring leading experts from across the energy landscape to provide direction and oversight critical to KCE’s next strategic growth stage. Ann Anthony has joined as KCE’s Chief Financial Officer, Joel Turkheimer has joined as Director of Asset Management, and Rachel Goldwasser has joined as Director of Legal and Regulatory. Enhancing the efficiency of the electric grid through energy storage, Anthony, Goldwasser and Turkheimer will work alongside other members of the KCE Management Team, including Jeff Bishop, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Nicole Wolf, Vice President of Origination and Jim Brown, Director of Engineering and Construction.” Source: Key Capture