Sunrise brief: Three solar projects in Georgia to power Meta (Facebook) data centers

Solar takes 25% with one hand, gives 31% with the other WoodMac Renewables & Power lowered their 2022 US solar capacity projection by 7.4 GW, to 22.2 GW, on supply chain pricing challenges. However, they project the Build Back Better bill could add 44 GW of capacity through 2026.

Three solar installations to feed Meta data centers completed in Georgia The three projects add 287 MW of solar energy to the Peach State and bring the capacity of projects supporting Meta’s (Facebook) operations to 435 MW.

U.S. House unanimously passes forced labor bill for Xinjiang region The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act would ban all imports from the Chinese region, unless the U.S. government determines the products were not made with forced labor. The region supplies 50% of the world’s polysilicon, an essential material in solar PV.

Solar microgrid for crop production facility in Indiana Emergent Solar Energy completed a solar microgrid system for a crop production facility in Indiana, which will offset nearly 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide in its lifetime.

SolarPro posts $10 million for Texas grid upgrades The upgrade will connect to projects with a combined capacity of approximately 1 GW.

Folded steel solar module frame nets DOE prize Origami Solar’s steel frame is designed to reduce costs and carbon footprint, and address supply chain barriers.