Folded steel solar module frame nets DOE prize

Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel solar module frame, has advanced to the semi-final round of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. The company won a $50,000 prize and will next compete for a prize of $100,000. The unique folded frame is roll-formed steel, which the company says lowers material cost and reduces emissions from production as it requires less time to make and can be sourced through local or regional supply chains.
According to Origami Solar, using aluminum for module frames contributes more than ten times the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than its steel frames. The company said emissions are 14 kg of per 1 kg of aluminum, whereas steel production results in about 1.2 kg of GHGs for every 1 kg of steel. Recycled steel produces even less GHGs.
“It is exciting to see Origami Solar recognized by the DOE because steel frames have the potential to improve the mechanical durability of solar panels, especially large-format designs,” commented Jenya Meydbray, CEO of PV Evolution Labs (PVEL.)
The American-Made Solar Prize is a multi-million-dollar prize competition designed to energize U.S. solar innovation through a series of contests and the development of a diverse and powerful support network that leverages national laboratories, energy incubators, and other resources across the country. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office and directed and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
In August 2020, Toledo Solar received a federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the doe for the development of cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar modules with glass-enameled steel backs.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.