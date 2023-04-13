Sunrise brief: California senate transport committee passes solar parking canopy and highwayside law

People on the move: American Battery Factory, Scale Microgrid Solutions and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Fluke receives NABCEP certification for solar workforce development The company is now the first test and measurement tools manufacturer certified by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners.

Masdar UAE developer acquires 50% of U.S. solar project from EDF Renewables Acquiring a stake in the California 128 MW Big Beau solar-plus-storage facility is the first step the company’s partnership with EDF Renewables on a 1.6 GW portfolio of clean energy projects.

Building the workforce with Solar 101 online learning With hundreds of thousands of solar and storage workers needed in the next decade, SEIA’s online tool is intended to prepare a workforce for the clean energy transition.

California senate transport committee passes solar parking canopy and highwayside law The bipartisan committee unanimously approved a bill to support tax credits for solar canopies over parking lots and along highways.

Generac unveils commercial and industrial scale battery energy storage system Zero-emissions SBE series of stationary storage systems will be available in capacities from 200 kWh to 1,000 kWh.

Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub applications seeking $7 billion in funds submitted across the U.S. The DOE’s $7 billion Hydrogen Hub grant program closed its application window on April 7th, after giving encouragement to 33 applications seeking tens of billions in government funding.